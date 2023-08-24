Grasshoppers Drop, 6-5 to the Braves on a Walk-Off Single

August 24, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







ROME, GA - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped 6-5 to the Rome Braves on a walk-off single in the ninth inning on Wednesday, August 23. The Braves improved to 25-25 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 26-23. Rome outhit Greensboro 9-6 as the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the Braves one.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was infielder Jack Brannigan as he went 2-4 with one RBI. Hits were also recorded by Tres Gonzalez, Josiah Sightler, Brenden Dixon, and Sammy Siani.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up six hits, four runs (three earned runs), and one free base on 7.2 innings of work. Cy Nielson took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 4-3 on the season.

Rob Griswold recorded the win for the Braves and improved to 2-4 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series with the Rome Braves today, Thursday, August 24. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

