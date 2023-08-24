Jett the Met: Williams Walloping South Atlantic League Pitching

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Since making his South Atlantic League debut on August 1, Brooklyn Cyclones SS Jett Williams has not skipped a beat. After tearing up the Florida State League over the first four months of the 2023 season, the 19-year-old has only improved his game at the higher level.

Entering play on Thursday, Williams has led the SAL in several offensive categories since his debut at the beginning of the month. Among players with 85 or more plate appearances, the Texas native paces the circuit in batting average (.343), on-base percentage (.483), OPS (1.112), and doubles (8). Williams is also tied for first in extra-base hits (12), second in hits (24) and stolen bases (8), and tied for second in walks (18).

Since his debut, Williams has also been one of the most dominant players across all High-A leagues. In the month of August, no player (min. 85 PA) has a higher batting average or on-base percentage than the 2022 first-round selection. He is also second among all High-A players in OPS, tied for second in doubles and walks, and third in slugging percentage (.629).

Even though Williams has played just 20 games with the Cyclones, the 19-year-old stands among some of the best in the SAL analytically in 2023. Among players with 80 or more plate appearances, Williams is third in weighted runs created plus (199), weighted on-base average (.490), OPS (1.112), on-base percentage (.483), and fourth in walk rate (20.2%).

Additionally, Jett enters Thursday's contest on a 10-game hitting streak dating back to August 12. The first-year professional has posted a .421/.532/.816 slash line during that period with an eye-gouging 1.348 OPS. Williams is 16-for-38 at the dish (.421) with eight runs scored, six doubles, three home runs, nine runs batted in, nine walks, and four stolen bases in as many attempts.

Williams was selected by the New York Mets in the first round (14th overall) in the 2022 MLB draft out of Rockwall-Heath High School (Heath, Texas). He signed with New York on July 22, 2022, for $3.9 million.

Following a two-week road trip, the Brooklyn Cyclones return home on Tuesday, September 5, to open up the final homestand of the regular season against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

