BlueClaws Fall 7-1 on Thursday in Wilmington; Three Game Win Streak Snapped

WILMINGTON, DE - Wilmington scored six runs in the first three innings en route to a 7-1 win over the BlueClaws on Thursday night in Delaware, snapping Jersey Shore's three game win streak.

Jersey Shore had won three straight and six of their past seven games.

Wilmington opened the scoring in the first inning on a Gunner Mayer wild pitch. Will Frizzell followed with an RBI double for a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Rocks added a run on an RBI single from Yohandy Morales in the second inning. A bases loaded walk to Kevin Made and an RBI single by Daylen Lile in the third made it 5-0 and a sixth run scored on a wild pitch by Malik Binns.

BlueClaws starter Gunner Mayer (3-7) came out after 2.1 innings and was charged with five runs on five hits with five walks and a strikeout. Wilmington added a run in the fourth on a wild pitch from Konnor Ash to open a 7-0 lead.

Wilmington starter Thaddeus Ward threw four scoreless innings. Jose Mujica threw a scoreless fifth. Dannel Diaz (2-4) threw two scoreless innings and earned the win.

Andrew Walling threw a scoreless seventh for Jersey Shore and Carlos Betancourt threw two scoreless innings in relief. The BlueClaws run came on a SAC fly in the ninth inning from Andrick Nava.

Leandro Pineda went 0-2 but drew two walks for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue the series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

