Santana Blasts Guide Stormers To Eighth Straight

June 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Cristian Santana is having a ridiculous homestand.

The Lancaster DH belted three-run homers in consecutive plate appearances on Tuesday evening to lead the Stormers to a 10-4 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With the win, Lancaster's eighth straight, the Stormers jumped into third place in the North Division and to within four games of the front running York Revolution.

Over the four games of the current homestand, the Dominican Republic native is 9-for-18 with four homers and 15 RBI, basically wearing out the pitching staffs of Charleston and Hagerstown.

Santana reached Dylan Sabia for a 402' blast to right center field with two outs in the fourth to stretch an early lead to 6-1. In the sixth, Brett Matthews became his second victim as Santana crushed a 437-ft drive into the foliage beyond the center field fence. The six-RBI game was the biggest by a Stormer this season.

Neither starting pitcher made it to the third inning. Hagerstown's Joe Palumbo (0-1) departed with an injury only 2/3 of an inning into his night. Before leaving, he yielded a two-run double to right field to Joseph Carpenter as Lancaster staked claim to the early lead.

Brady Tedesco took the mound for the Stormers for the first time since May 9. The lefty threw a perfect first inning before running into difficulty in the second, allowing a solitary run on a two-out single to left by Tyler Hill. Carsie Walker took over and fired five innings, yielding five hits and two runs, to pick up his first Atlantic League win.

Trace Loehr, who, like Carpenter, had a three-hit night drove home Nick Lucky with a run in the bottom of the second for a 3-1 lead. The rest of the night belonged to Santana.

Left-hander Max Green (1-3) will make the start for the Stormers on Wednesday evening against right-hander Marvin Gorgas (1-1). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Carpenter tied Santana and Isan Diaz for the longest hitting streaks on the team this season with 11...Santana has hit safely in 28 of 30...Kyle Kasser has a seven-game streak with one hit in each...Ted Stuka threw his fifth straight scoreless inning, despite having runners at second and third and nobody out in the eighth...Nick Lucky reached on catcher's interference for the second time on the homestand.

