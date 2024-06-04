Atlantic League Names May Pitcher & Player of the Month

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today named its Player and Pitcher of the Month for May. Long Island Ducks first baseman Frank Schwindel was named the Player of the Month and Staten Island FerryHawks starting pitcher Christian Capuano is the Pitcher of the Month.

Schwindel led all qualified Atlantic League players during the month of May with a.386 batting average, recording 32 hits in 83 at bats. His 1.139 OPS was second-best in the league over the past month. The three-year MLB veteran totaled seven home runs, 20 RBIs, 19 runs, 13 walks, a.464 on-base percentage and a.675 slugging percentage in May, all of which were the highest among Ducks players. He is currently on a 17-game on-base streak dating back to May 8th, the longest active on-base streak in the Atlantic League and longest by a Ducks player this season.

Right-handed pitcher Capuano leads the ALPB with five wins, one complete game, and one shutout while ranking third in the league with 43 strikeouts, and fourth with 37.2 innings pitched. Capuano's record is 5-1 with a 2.63 ERA, having allowed 29 hits over his 37.2 innings of work. Now in his third season with the FerryHawks, Capuano won five straight games in May, posting a pair of wins over Long Island and Hagerstown along with a win at York. Four of his five victories came away from Staten Island's home field at SIUH Community Park.

"We congratulate Frank and Christian. Both men have started their seasons in outstanding fashion and have made outstanding contributions to their clubs being in contention for the League's North Division first half title," said League President Rick White.

