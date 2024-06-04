Late Rocker Homers Lead High Point Past Long Island

High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Truist Point.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Tyler Dearden's RBI single to center field and Ryan McBroom's sacrifice fly to right. High Point closed the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the third on Ben Aklinski's two-out RBI single through the left side.

High Point took a 4-2 lead in the sixth on Zander Wiel's two-run home run to left-center and Brian Parreira's solo homer to right. Long Island closed to within a run in the eighth on McBroom's RBI groundout off the pitcher, but they could not pull even.

Rockers starter Cam Bedrosian did not factor into the decision but pitched three innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Jacob Edwards (3-0) got the win with three scoreless innings of relief, yielding one hit with three strikeouts. Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen (2-2) took the loss, conceding four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four. Jameson McGrane recorded his sixth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Chance Sisco and Scott Kelly each had two hits to lead the Flock, with Sisco also drawing a walk and Kelly scoring a run.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (2-2, 3.98) takes the mound for the Ducks against Rockers southpaw Jonah Scolaro (1-0, 1.30).

