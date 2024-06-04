Schwindel Named Atlantic League Player of the Month for May

June 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced the winners of its monthly awards for May 2024. Long Island Ducks first baseman Frank Schwindel has been named the league's Player of the Month.

"Frank has done an outstanding job at the plate thus far," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is tremendously deserving of this honor, and we congratulate him on this accomplishment."

Schwindel led all qualified Atlantic League players during the month of May with a.386 batting average, recording 32 hits in 83 at bats. Additionally, his 1.139 OPS was second-best in the league this past month. The three-year MLB veteran totaled seven home runs, 20 RBIs, 19 runs, 13 walks, a.464 on-base percentage and a.675 slugging percentage in May, all of which were the highest among Ducks players. He is currently on a 17-game on-base streak dating back to May 8th, the longest active on-base streak in the Atlantic League and longest by a Ducks player this season.

This marks the second season in a row the Ducks earned an Atlantic League monthly honor among the league's first round of awards. In 2023, right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. was named the league's co-Pitcher of the Month for April/May after going 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA in six starts. Staten Island's Christian Capuano has been named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for May 2024.

Schwindel is currently in his first season with the Ducks and 11th season in professional baseball. The New Jersey native spent parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues, playing with the Kansas City Royals (2019), Oakland Athletics (2021) and Chicago Cubs (2021-22). In 145 MLB games, he batted.269 with 22 home runs, 79 RBIs, 67 runs, 142 hits, 31 doubles, one triple and 35 walks. The St. John's University alum was a two-time National League Rookie of the Month in 2021 (August, October) and finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting that season. The 31-year-old spent the 2023 season in Japan with the Orix Buffaloes.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.