Ducks Alumnus Robert Stock Promoted to Major Leagues

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Right-handed pitcher Robert Stock, who pitched with the Ducks and threw a no-hitter during the 2023 season, was called up to the Major Leagues by the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 7. He pitched two innings of relief against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

"Congratulations to Robert on this well-deserved opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has worked incredibly hard to give himself the chance to return to the Major Leagues, and to see his journey come to fruition is a testament to that dedication."

Stock made 16 starts for the Ducks during the 2023 season. He posted a 9-4 record with a 4.40 ERA and struck out 92 batters while walking 33 in 102.1 innings of work. The 35-year-old's highlight moment came on July 18th of that season when he tossed a no-hitter in the Ducks 4-0 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium. He became just the second player in Ducks history alongside Rod Henderson (May 25, 2001, vs. Atlantic City) and sixth pitcher in Atlantic League history to pitch a no-hitter.

The Washington native spent 2024 with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League, going 9-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 19 starts. He then posted a 10-2 record with a 1.60 ERA in 14 starts with Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the Mexican Winter League before signing with the Red Sox on January 15 of this year. He was promoted to the Major Leagues after two scoreless appearances (one start) with Triple-A Worcester. This marks Stock's first MLB appearance since pitching in 55 games (three starts) over four seasons with the San Diego Padres (2018-19), Red Sox (2020), Chicago Cubs (2021) and New York Mets (2021).

Stock becomes the second member of the 2023 Ducks to reach the Major Leagues, joining right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy, who began the 2023 campaign with Long Island before being promoted by the Cincinnati Reds that July. In 2024, seven Ducks alumni played in the Major Leagues - RHP Matt Carasiti (2022; Rockies), RHP Jose Cuas (2018-19, '21; Cubs & Blue Jays), LHP Brady Feigl (2022; Pirates), LHP Rich Hill (2015; Red Sox), RHP Michael Tonkin (2019, '21; Mets, Twins & Yankees), LHP Rob Zastryzny (2021; Brewers) and RHP Tyler Zuber (2024; Rays).

