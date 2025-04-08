Kraig Binick Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former outfielder Kraig Binick has been chosen as the 23rd member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Binick played three seasons with the Ducks from 2011 to 2013. In 297 games with the Flock, he compiled a .292 batting average, a .377 on-base percentage and a .749 OPS along with nine homers, 99 RBIs, 156 runs, 311 hits, 46 doubles, six triples, 102 walks and 78 stolen bases. In 2011, he became just the second Ducks player ever to win the Atlantic League's batting title after posting a .343 batting average (Henry Rodriguez, 2005). The Old Westbury, N.Y., native also led the league in on-base percentage (.429) and stolen bases (42) that season.

The outfielder also played in 26 postseason games with the Ducks, helping Long Island win three consecutive Liberty Division championships and two Atlantic League titles. He totaled a .352 batting average with nine RBIs, 12 runs, 31 hits, eight walks and six stolen bases during the postseason. The now-40-year-old was selected to play in back-to-back Atlantic League All-Star Games in 2011 and 2012 and earned a First Team Post-Season All-Star selection in 2011 as well. Binick currently resides with his family in North Bellmore, N.Y., and he is a Licensed Associate Broker for Coldwell Banker Realty, an Assistant Varsity Coach for North Shore High School and a Baseball Instructor for Complete Sports Performance and Next Level Baseball, among other roles.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, '07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, '09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, '21)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher Michael Tonkin (2019, '21)

Reserve Hector Sanchez (2019, '21, '23) Pitcher Mike Loree (2011-12)

Reserve Kraig Binick (2011-13) Pitcher

Reserve Manager

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

