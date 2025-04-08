An Inspiring Baseball Story Continues on Staten Island

April 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







STATEN ISLAND, NY -- In the world of baseball, few stories resonate with the grit and perseverance of Drew Maggi. A veteran of America's pastime, Maggi has carved out a career defined by relentless determination, spending over a decade in the minor leagues before getting his call up to Major League Baseball. Now, in a move that keeps his dream alive, the 35-year-old infielder has once again signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks. For Maggi, this is more than just another stop-it's a continuation of a journey that's already captured the hearts of baseball fans everywhere.

The Long Road to the Majors

Drew Maggi's baseball odyssey began in 2010 when the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the 15th round of the MLB Draft out of Arizona State University. Over the next 13 years, Maggi bounced between seven Major League organizations, playing in over 1,100 games and having nearly 5,000 plate appearances in the minors. From Charleston to Tulsa, Little Rock to Altoona, he became the quintessential baseball journeyman-a leader who refused to let go of his big-league dream.

That dream finally materialized on April 26, 2023, when Maggi, then 33, stepped onto the field at PNC Park as a Pittsburgh Pirate. After 1,154 minor league games, he pinch-hit for former MVP, Andrew McCutchenin the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, greeted by a standing ovation from fans who understood the weight of the moment. Though he struck out in that first at-bat, the emotion was palpable. "I've never been more happy for a strikeout in my life," Maggi said post-game, a smile breaking through years of perseverance.

Three days later, on April 29, Maggi etched his name into the MLB record books. In a 16-1 blowout of the Washington Nationals, he notched his first two big-league hits, an RBI single and a double. Maggi appeared in just three games with the Pirates before being sent back to Double-A Altoona, and by July, Pittsburgh released him. But the taste of the majors only fueled his fire.

A New Chapter with the FerryHawks

Fast forward to May 19, 2024, Maggi for a fresh start with the Staten Island FerryHawks. The Atlantic League has long been a proving ground for veterans looking for their way back to the show, and for Maggi, it offered a chance to keep swinging. "I loved every minute of being a part of this organization," Maggi said upon leaving the FerryHawks later that year after being signed by the Detroit Tigers triple-A affiliate, Toledo Mud Hens. In 29 games with Staten Island, he hit .235 with three home runs, 15 RBI, and four stolen bases. Now entering the 2025 season, Maggi resigns with the hawks in his 15th year of professional baseball. His abilities go well beyond the baseball diamond, being a mentor and clubhouse cornerstone that young players can look to for support.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.