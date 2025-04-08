Big South Baseball Championship Tickets on Sale at Truist Point

April 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Tickets for the 2025 Big South Baseball Championship at Truist Point are on sale now through the Truist Point Box Office or online at www.highpointrockers.com. The tournament is scheduled for May 21-24 and will feature the top six teams in the Big South playing in a four-day, double elimination tournament to determine the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.

The High Point Panthers are the defending champions, defeating USC Upstate in the 2024 championship game at Truist Point.

Tickets are general admission and are priced at $11 for a one-day pass when purchased in advance through May 20. Starting May 21, tickets will increase to $15 for adults while seats for high school/college students with ID, as well as children 12 and under, will cost $12.

To purchase advance tickets, visit HighPointRockers.com or call (336) 888-1010. Fans can email info@highpointrockers.com for additional information and to check on the availability of stadium suites.

Big South Baseball Championship Schedule 2025

Wednesday, May 21 (Games 1-3)

Game 1: #4 seed vs. #5 seed, 11:00 a.m.

Game 2: #3 seed vs. #6 seed, 3:00 p.m.

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7:00 p.m. (elimination)

Thursday, May 22 (Games 4-6)

Game 4: #1 seed vs. Winner Game 1, 11:00 a.m.

Game 5: #2 seed vs. Winner Game 2, 3:00 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4/5 (low seed), 7:00 p.m. (elimination game)

Friday, May 23 (Games 7-9)

Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 11:00 a.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 4/5 (high seed), 3:00 p.m. (elimination)

Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 7, 7:00 p.m. (elimination)

Saturday, May 24 (Championship Day)

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 12:00 p.m.

Game 11 (if necessary): (same two teams from Game 6), 45 minutes following Game 10

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.