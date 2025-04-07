Beer Here: Ducks Ink D-Backs 1B Seth Beer

April 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - In celebration of National Beer Day, the Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Seth Beer. He begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"We look forward to having Seth in our lineup," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has a power bat, a solid glove and has had success at all levels throughout his career."

Beer spent two seasons (2021-22) in the Major Leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 43 games, he totaled two home runs, 12 RBIs, eight runs, 25 hits, four doubles and 12 walks while committing just one error at first base. He made his Major League debut on September 10, 2021, against the Seattle Mariners and launched a solo home run off Diego Castillo in his first MLB at bat, becoming the 129th player in MLB history to do so. On April 7, 2022, also National Beer Day, the Illinois native became the first rookie in Major League history to hit a walk-off home run while trailing on Opening Day when he clubbed a ninth inning three-run home run to defeat the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old spent the 2024 season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He played 99 games combined with Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .277 batting average with 12 homers, 54 RBIs, 43 runs, 99 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 31 walks, a .354 on-base percentage and a .785 OPS. He was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2021 after posting a .287/.398/.511 slash line at Triple-A Reno. In 2019, the lefty hitter earned Baseball America Minor League All-Star and Double-A All-Star honors with Jackson (AA, Diamondbacks) as well as Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star honors with Fayetteville (A+, Astros). Beer was originally selected by the Houston Astros in the first round (28th overall) of the 2018 amateur draft from Clemson University.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

