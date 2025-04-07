High Point Rockers Add Pair of MLB Veterans

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Monday announced the signing of two more players for the 2025 season. Outfielder Luis Gonzalez and pitcher Kent Emanuel are each expected to be in camp when the Rockers open Spring Training on Monday, April 14.

Both Gonzalez and Emanuel have prior Major League experience. Gonzalez spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Chicago White Sox and appeared in 98 games for the San Francisco Giants in 2022. Emanuel was in the Majors with the Houston Astros in 2021 and the Miami Marlins in 2024.

"Both Luis and Kent will make their mark this season," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "Luis gives us an exceptional outfielder who is an outstanding hitter and can really run. Kent has won a slew of games as a starter and he'll be a key ingredient in our rotation this year."

Emanual, 32, played at the University of North Carolina and was the ACC Pitcher of the Year in 2013 after leading the Tar Heels to the College World Series. He was 11-5 in his final season in Chapel Hill and was a first team All-ACC selection in both 2012 and '13. Last year with Miami, Emanuel made 12 MLB appearances with 12 strikeouts in 17.2 innings. The Woodstock, Ga. native was a finalist for both the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards in 2013.

Gonzalez, who attended high school in Tucson, Az., played at the University of New Mexico and was a third team All-American in 2017. A third round pick of the White Sox in 2017, he made his MLB debut with the Sox in 2020. He earned his most extensive playing time with the Giants in 2022 as he hit .254 in 98 games with 17 doubles, four homers and 36 RBI. Gonzalez, 29, was at Class AAA with the Yankees in 2024.

The Rockers open the 2025 Atlantic League season at Southern Maryland on April 25 and play their home opener at Truist Point on Friday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends.

