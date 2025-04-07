High Point Rockers Announce Exhibition Game Special

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers are offering a special treat to their fans when the Rockers play their annual exhibition game against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Saturday, April 19. A ticket to the contest comes with complimentary food and beverages for every fan.

Tickets to the 6:05 p.m. contest can be purchased for just $16 through April 14 and $20 starting on April 15. The ticket includes a reserved seat and complimentary access to the Truist Point concessions stands. Rockers season ticket holders receive complimentary game tickets and will be included with the all-inclusive food and beverage special (excluding alcoholic beverages).

"Exhibition games are not just tune-ups for the players but for our staff and concessions workers as well," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "By giving all of our fans complimentary access to the concession stands, we will help everybody in the ballpark be prepared for Opening Night."

The Rockers have recently partnered with Carousel Hospitality to provide all concessions at Truist Point. This will be Carousel's first opportunity to introduce their food and service to Rockers fans.

Fans will have access to select Truist Point concessions offerings including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, nachos, and pretzels among other items. Soft drinks are included but beer and wine are not. Certain restrictions apply.

The Rockers will open the regular season at Southern Maryland on Friday, April 25. The home opener is slated for Friday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Rockers Box Office or online at HighPointRockers.com.

