Rockers Edge Ducks, 4-3

June 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Zander Wiel blasted a two-run homer and Brian Parreira added a solo shot during a three-run sixth inning that led the High Point Rockers to a 4-3 win over the Long Island Ducks on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers were trailing 2-1 after three innings as Long Island's Tyler Dearden stroked an RBI single and Ryan McBroom hit a sac fly in the third to take a 2-0 lead. The Rockers got one run back in the bottom of the third when Ryan Grotjohn walked and scored on a Ben Aklinski single.

That's how the score remained until the sixth inning when Long Island starter Wei-Yin Chen (L, 2-2) allowed a one out double to Connor Owings. Wiel followed with his homer to put High Point in the lead for the first time at 3-2. After Colin Moran grounded out, Parreira pulled his homer to right to give High Point a 4-2 advantage.

The Ducks rallied for a run in the top of the eighth when pinch-hitter Aaron Antonini doubled to right, moved to third on a single by Chance Sisco and scored when McBroom's one-hopper bounced off Rockers pitcher Ryan Meisinger who was able to recover and get the out at first.

Jacob Edwards (W, 3-0) came on in relief of starter Cam Bedrosian in the fourth inning and limited the Ducks to one hit while striking out three over his three innings of work. David McKay tossed a shutout inning in the seventh and Jameson McGrane retired the Ducks in order in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Game two of the series between the Rockers and Ducks is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Wednesday. It will be First Responder's Night with all first responders receiving four complimentary tickets with proper ID.

