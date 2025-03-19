High Point Rockers Return LHP Jacob Edwards

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Left-handed pitcher Jacob Edwards, a High Point native and graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, will return to the High Point Rockers for a second season in 2025.

Edwards tied for the team lead with seven wins last year, posting a 7-4 record with a 3.12 earned run average. He was the most versatile pitcher on the Rockers staff, regularly called on for multiple innings of relief work. Edwards struck out 63 hitters in 69.1 innings while walking just 19.

"Jacob was an outstanding starter in college at UNC Asheville and we are planning to use him in our starting rotation this season," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "But he is also a guy we can turn to in any situation on any night. He can give us multiple innings or close out a game and he has proven he can retire hitters in this league. His versatility makes him a valuable part of our staff."

Edwards is the sixth player to sign a contract with the Rockers this spring, joining catcher Chris Brady, infielders Michael Martinez and Max Viera, outfielder Gilberto Jimenez and pitcher Jeff Heinrich.

The Rockers will open their sixth season of play on April 25 at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and will start the home schedule at Truist Point on Friday, May 2 against Lexington Legends.

