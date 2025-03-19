Michael Tonkin Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former relief pitcher Michael Tonkin has been chosen as the 20th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Tonkin pitched with the Ducks during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. The right-hander combined to make 37 appearances with the team, allowing just two earned runs in 43.2 innings of work, good for a 0.41 ERA. He posted a 5-3 record, recorded 16 saves and struck out 52 batters while walking just 14. The California native twice had his contract purchased from the Ducks, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks organization at Triple-A in 2019 and Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League in 2021.

Since his time with the Flock, the 35-year-old has gone on to spend two seasons in the Major Leagues. He was called up by the Atlanta Braves in 2023 before splitting the 2024 campaign with the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, the latter of which he spent five seasons with previously from 2013-17. Since his return to The Show, he has compiled an 11-7 record with a 3.95 ERA, three saves and 160 strikeouts to 53 walks over 102 appearances. Tonkin is currently pitching in MLB Spring Training with the Twins.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 2007-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 2009-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, 2021)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher Michael Tonkin (2019, 2021)

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Manager

