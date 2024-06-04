Walk-off Finish at Gomart Ballpark for the Dirty Birds

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds snapped their six-game losing streak in walk-off fashion. The York Revolution led 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth. The Dirty Birds had bases loaded with one out and Clint Frazier at the plate. His gap line drive into left-center field was deep enough to drive in Lyndon Weaver on third and Delino DeShields Jr on second.

Cristofer Ogando earned the win for Charleston despite giving up the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning. The Dominican right-handed pitcher gave up the one run off three hits and a hit batter, but he struck out Donovan Casey to end the inning.

The ninth inning was not the only frame the Dirty Birds trailed York. In the fifth inning, York led 3-1. Keon Barnum tied the game with a 2-run double down the right-field line. The left-handed first baseman drove in Gabriel Cancel and Frazier with his only hit of the night.

The Dirty Birds host York tomorrow for Game 2 of the 3-game series. Charleston is in the middle of a nine-game home stand that ends on Thursday June 13.

