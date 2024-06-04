Emilio Marquez's Contract Purchased by Pericos de Puebla

June 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that left-handed pitcher Emilio Marquez's contract has been purchased by Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League.

"Emilio has done a terrific job on the mound, both as a starter and a reliever," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We wish him the best of luck in the Mexican League."

Marquez has made eight appearances (four starts) with the Ducks this season. He has compiled a 1-2 record with a 2.80 ERA, conceding 12 runs (eight earned) in 25.2 innings of work. The southpaw has allowed 23 hits and seven walks while striking out 33 batters. He has allowed three earned runs or less in each of his four starts, compiling a 3.15 ERA as a starter. Most recently, Marquez tossed seven scoreless innings against Gastonia on May 30th, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters for the third time in his four starts.

The 25-year-old spent five seasons as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization (2018-19, 2021-23) before joining the Flock. In 104 career appearances (13 starts), he accrued a 27-6 record with a 3.26 ERA, nine saves and 318 strikeouts to just 68 walks over 251.1 innings of work. In 2023, the Venezuela native went 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 22 appearances across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. He was originally signed by the Royals as a free agent in 2018.

Marquez becomes the sixth member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league, surpassing the team's total from all of 2023. He joins infielder Rixon Wingrove (Minnesota Twins, May 24) and right-handed pitchers Tyler Zuber (Tampa Bay Rays, May 13), Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks, April 25), Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs, April 25), and Raynel Espinal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes, April 15). Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have had 30 players reach the Major League level after joining Long Island, and 113 have had their contract purchased. CLICK HERE to see the full list of Ducks players who have gone on to MLB.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2024

