High Point Rockers Add Chris Brady to 2025 Roster

March 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced the signing of Chris Brady, a versatile player with prior Atlantic League experience, who will join the club in 2025.

Brady, 26, is primarily a catcher but can also play in the infield at first or third base and in the outfield in both right and left field.

"Chris has proven he can catch in this league," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He brings a lot of experience to the table and has caught some pretty good pitchers. We are looking for him to be a real leader for our pitching staff this season."

Brady played collegiately at California University (Pennsylvania) and at Queens College in Charlotte, N.C. He joined the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League in 2023 where he hit .260. Brady split time in the Pioneer and Frontier Leagues in 2024 while also logging time with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

Brady is the first newcomer that the Rockers have signed, joining returning outfielder Gilberto Jimenez and infielder and World Series veteran Michael Martinez.

The Rockers open the 2025 season at Southern Maryland on Friday, April 25. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Friday, May 2 when the Rockers host Lexington.

