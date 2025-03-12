Ray Navarrete Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former infielder/outfielder/DH Ray Navarrete has been chosen as the 19th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Navarrete spent eight seasons in a Ducks uniform from 2006 to 2013. During that time, he set franchise records for home runs (137), RBIs (548), runs (599), doubles (245), total bases (1,633), extra-base hits (389) and at bats (3,372). He also ranks second in team history with 963 hits and third with 863 games played, holding both records at the time he retired. The New Jersey native is the current Atlantic League all-time record holder in runs (635), doubles (264), extra-base hits (416) and hit by pitch (118) while ranking second in RBIs (578) and total bases (1,742) and third in homers (143), at bats (3,634) and games played (939).

The now-46-year-old's career culminated in back-to-back Atlantic League championships in 2012 and 2013, and he reached the Atlantic League playoffs in seven of his eight seasons with the Ducks. He became the first Duck to be named Atlantic League Player of the Year in 2009 when he led the league in hits (164), RBIs (96), runs (106), total bases (282) and extra-base hits (68). The former Pirates, Astros and Mets prospect earned five Atlantic League All-Star Game selections (2007-10, 2012) and three ALPB Post-Season All-Star nods (2007, 2009, 2012). He was named to the Atlantic League's Silver Anniversary Team in 2023. Navarrete currently resides with his family in Cream Ridge, N.J., is the founder of Tip Your Cap Baseball and is the Managing Director of The Player's Plan, a sports division of the Levine Financial Group.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 2007-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 2009-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, 2021)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Manager

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

