Lexington Legends and Christian Appalachian Project Partner

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to partner with Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) to provide essential disaster relief for families affected by the recent devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. This initiative aims to collect and distribute critical supplies to support families in urgent need.

The Legends will serve as a collection site for donations, encouraging fans, local businesses, and community members to contribute essential items, including:

Cleaning supplies (trash bags, laundry detergent, brooms, mops, etc.)

Toiletries and hygiene products

Household paper products (paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates, etc.)

The partnership reflects the Legends' ongoing commitment to community support and CAP's mission to serve people in need across Appalachia.

"We are deeply grateful for our partnership with the Legends and their support for our disaster relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky," said Charity Gilbert, Christian Appalachian Project's Corporate Relations Liaison. "The recent flooding has devastated many families in these communities, and it is inspiring to see the public come together to help our neighbors during this critical time. The Legends have had a long-standing dedication to serving our community, and we are honored to have this opportunity to collect essential items that will help us further our efforts in assisting affected families urgently in need."

"We are honored to partner with Christian Appalachian Project in this important effort," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Our community has always shown incredible generosity, and we encourage everyone to contribute to help families in need. As a token of our appreciation, each person who donates will receive a ticket to a 2025 Legends game. Together, we can make a difference and bring relief to those affected by these devastating floods."

The donation drive will take place on March 19th from 10 AM to 6 PM at Legends Field. Community members are encouraged to contribute to this important cause and make a meaningful impact on families rebuilding after the floods.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, please visit christianapp.org/reliefnow

