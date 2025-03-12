Another Right-Hander Returns

March 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Right-hander Scott Engler has been signed to a contract for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, the Stormers have signed Division I catcher Andrew Semo.

They are the 12th and 13th players to join the Stormers for the 2025 season, which begins April 25 at Long Island.

Engler, 28, made his Stormers debut in the completion of a suspended game on Long Island, August 4 of last season and played a key role as the Stormers advanced to third consecutive second half Northern Division title. The Wichita, Kansas native appeared in 18 regular season games, picking up two wins and one save while posting a 2.66 ERA. The right-hander yielded only 13 hits and six walks while striking out 25 over 20.1 innings of work.

He appeared in two of the four post-season games for the Stormers, absorbing one loss.

Earlier in the season, Engler made 27 appearances for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. He had previously spent eight years in the

Texas Rangers' organization, peaking at Class AAA Round Rock in 2021 and 2023. Engler was the 16th round draft choice of the Rangers in 2016.

"Engler will be a valuable arm in our bullpen," said Peeples. "He can fit into a couple of different roles out there. He is a true professional on and off the field."

Semo will be making his US professional debut in 2025. The San Diego native played four seasons at Fordham University in the Bronx before returning home to play for University of San Diego. Over his five college seasons, Semo, 24, hit .263 in 145 games.

He made his pro debut over the winter with Sydney of the Australian League.

"Semo is a younger guy who came highly recommended by a couple of coaches in big league organizations," said Peeples. "He is a strong 'catch-and-throw' guy, and they tell me his makeup is off the charts. We look forward to seeing him compete at this level."

The Stormers open their home schedule at Penn Medicine Park, Friday, May 2 at 6:45 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

