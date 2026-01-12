Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Ciudad De México Capitanes - Game Highlights
Published on January 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2026
- Charge Defeated in Texas - Cleveland Charge
- Skyforce Drops Sunday Matinee to Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Herd Outshines Gold - Wisconsin Herd
- Gold Fall Short to Herd 95-109 - Grand Rapids Gold
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Road Trip Win Streak Comes to an End, Falling, 121-114, to Mexico City
- Record-Breaking Rebounding Performance Sees Santa Cruz Stifle the Blue, 106-71
- Bassey Spearheads Warriors' 24-Point Comeback over Austin, Stunning the Spurs, 112-105
- Bassey Spearheads Warriors' 24-Point Comeback over Austin, Stunning the Spurs, 112-105
- Sea Dub Starters Power Santa Cruz to 111-102 Victory over Austin