Sano, Acosta Lead Miracle To Twin Bill Sweep

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Miracle earned a pair of one run wins in sweeping a doubleheader from the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday at Hammond Stadium. The Miracle won game one, 4-3, before taking game two, 1-0.

Ben Rortvedt provided the only offense in the nightcap, with a second inning sacrifice fly. That was more than enough support for Melvi Acosta. In a spot start, the 23-year old right-hander tossed six scoreless innings. Acosta (1-0) scattered four hits and did not walk a batter. Moises Gomez, who was promoted to the Miracle prior to the double header from Rookie League Elizabethton, earned his first save with a perfect seventh.

In Game 1, the Miracle fell behind 3-0 after the Threshers jumped Jhoan Duran with a three-run first inning. The right-hander pitched five innings and allowed three runs on seven hits.

Miguel Sano single-handedly erased the deficit. In the fourth, Sano crushed a 3-2 breaking ball onto the berm in left for a two-run home run. Then in the fifth, Sano muscled an inside fastball into center field to tie the game, 3-3.

The game remained 3-3 until the bottom of the seventh when Trevor Larnach laced a walk-off single into right. Larnach leads the Miracle with 14 RBI.

Hector Lujan (1-0) earned his first win of the season with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Miracle open a three-game series on Friday night in Jupiter against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Miracle took three of four from the Cardinals in Fort Myers last week.

