Evan Chambers Night Friday, May 3

May 2, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders will celebrate the life and legacy of Evan Chambers on Friday, May 3. The team hosts the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Chambers, an outfielder for the Marauders in 2011 and 2012, passed away in December of 2013. Bradenton retired Chambers' number 53 in 2014, and the Florida State League inducted Chambers into its hall of fame in 2017.

Chambers was dedicated to community service in the cities he played in, and as a native of nearby Lakeland, he was especially dedicated in the Bradenton area. The Evan Michael Chambers L.O.V.E. Foundation was created in his memory to help individuals and organizations recognize their ability to positively lift their lives and the lives of others. The foundation teaches skills and lessons learned from the game of baseball and life experiences to install values of self-awareness, self-control, faith, family, and community.

Pirates Senior Director of Minor League Operations Larry Broadway, FSL President Ken Carson, and Evan's mother Denise will speak during a pre-game ceremony. The ceremony is slated to begin at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to contribute to the L.O.V.E. Foundation in a number of ways throughout the game. The Marauders are donating $1 from every ticket sold. Additionally fans can participate in a silent auction of baseball memorabilia. L.O.V.E. Foundation buttons and hats, a book written by the Chambers family, and mystery autographed baseballs will all be available for sale to benefit the foundation. Additional funds will be raised through a 50/50 raffle and from launch-a-ball.

Fans will want to stick around after the game for the screening of Inside Pirates Baseball. A half-hour show about Chambers and his lasting impact on the Pirates organization produced by AT&T Sportsnet will run on the video board at LECOM Park shortly after the conclusion of the game.

The LECOM Park ticket office is open on Tuesday-Friday non-gamedays from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. On gamedays the box office will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the game and on weekends from two hours before first pitch until the end of the game. The box office will open two hours prior to any 10:30 a.m. games.

For more information about Evan Chambers Night or the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

