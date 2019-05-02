Thursday Set Finale against Lakeland Washed Out

May 2, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: Due to unplayable field conditions and the threat of more inclement weather, Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Florida Fire Frogs and Lakeland Flying Tigers was postponed.

If a ticket was purchased for today's game, they can be used for admission to any other home game this season. If today's ticket is used for a future Monday home game, it does not include the Belly Buster promotion; general admission only.

As for today's game, it will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday, May 6th at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The opening game of the twin bill will be scheduled to start around 4 p.m. The series will consist of four games instead of three and it will be the last time Lakeland and Florida meet during the first half.

NEXT UP: Florida continues its six-game homestand on Friday evening at Osceola County Stadium. The Tampa Tarpons come to town to begin a three-game series on the first Coquis night of the season. Fans can enjoy a Cuban sandwich and choice of beer for $10. The first pitch crosses the plate at 6 p.m.

