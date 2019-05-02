Mets, Cardinals Cancelled on Thursday

May 2, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Thursday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at First Data Field was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The game will not be made up since the teams do not play again in the first half.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season with the exception of July 4th. For $1 fans can upgrade to Saturday fireworks game.

The Mets will be on the road in Dunedin and Jupiter for the next six days. They return to First Data Field on Thursday, May 9th to host the Charlotte Stone Crabs. It will be Dollar Night with $1 beer (8 oz. cans of Bud and Bud Light), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

