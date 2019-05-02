Blue Jays Power Past Tortugas in Finale, 6-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite two separate rain delays, the inclement weather could not slow down Dunedin's bats. The Blue Jays clubbed three home runs to defeat the Daytona Tortugas, 6-2, in front of 1,476 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

Playing as the home team in the visiting ballpark due to renovations at Dunedin Stadium, the Blue Jays (17-9) took the lead for good in the fourth. With the game tied at one, 1B Ryan Noda (1-2, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SO) ripped a deep drive to left with one away in the inning. The ball sailed over the batting cages beyond the left-field fence for a solo home run. The blast - his third of the year - put Dunedin ahead 2-1.

In the sixth, the Blue Jays used the gopher ball again. On the second pitch of the inning, CF Cal Stevenson (2-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB) whacked a high fly ball off the light stanchion beyond the wall in left. The solo shot - his third of the season - extended Dunedin's lead to two, 3-1.

The D-Jays finally pulled away in the bottom of the seventh. Following consecutive one-out singles, LF Hunter Steinmetz (1-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 SO) sliced a line drive out to left. Daytona's LF Miles Gordon traced it back to the wall, but it cleared the fence by a matter of inches for a three-run shot. Steinmetz's dinger - the first of his professional career - put the Blue Jays in the driver's seat, 6-1.

Daytona (13-14) was held in check offensively. The Tortugas scored a run following a 32-minute rain delay in the top of the second on a run-scoring single up the middle by RF Andy Sugilio (2-3, R, RBI), which tied the contest up at one at the time. 2B Randy Ventura (1-2, RBI) brought home the team's final tally in the eighth on a sacrifice fly to left.

RHP Graham Spraker (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 4 SO) limited the 'Tugas to just three hits over five innings, as the Dunedin righty earned his third win of the year. It was a short night for Tortugas' RHP Ryan Lillie (3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO). The 23-year-old lasted a season-low 3.2 innings, suffering his second defeat.

Daytona will attempt to get back in the win column tomorrow night, as they travel to Clearwater to open up a three-game series against the Threshers, High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. LHP Packy Naughton (2-2, 2.93 ERA) - Cincinnati's No. 21 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com - is expected to take the ball in the series opener. The Threshers are projected to counter with RHP Andrew Brown (1-2, 7.80 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:15 p.m. ET, leading up to the 6:30 p.m. ET start at Spectrum Field. Friday evening's game can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Following the three-game road swing, the Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Monday, May 6 to open up a three-contest set against the Palm Beach Cardinals, High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. It will be a Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza. Starting as low as $13, fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark favorites such as hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, and popcorn included with their ticket price.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

