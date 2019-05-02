Coming in August: Charlotte Harbor Hippies

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Charlotte Sports Park will be psychedelic on August 16-18! With 2019 marking 50 years since the Woodstock festival, the Stone Crabs are imagining what a baseball team in Port Charlotte would have looked like in 1969. The team will assume the identity of the Charlotte Harbor Hippies and don special tie-dye jerseys and socks for those three games.

"We thought it would be a real groovy idea to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock and bring back the feeling of peace, love and harmony from that era," said General Manager Jeff Cook. "We could all use a little peace, love and unity in our current cultural climate and we feel that baseball is the perfect way to bring people together. Besides, what better music is there than late '60s and early '70s?!"

The jerseys will feature navy and gold tie dye and a new team logo that pays homage to the iconic bridges that connect Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. This main logo also includes orange blossoms, the state flower of Florida. On the sleeve of the jersey is an alternate logo featuring the bridges, water and horizon of Charlotte Harbor framed by a gold peace sign.

"The idea was to celebrate Charlotte Harbor and its imagery, and using the bridge in our logos symbolizes unity throughout our communities" Cook said.

The Summer of Love Festival will be a Woodstock-themed weekend with music and fashion from that era as the Hippies play the St. Lucie Mets. The Summer of Love weekend will start with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday, August 16, with the game on Saturday, August 17 starting at 6:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy free parking and free admission as the festivities wrap up on Sunday, August 18 at 12:30 p.m.

