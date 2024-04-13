San Jose Takes Game Three, Defeating Visalia 3-0

April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA- The Visalia Rawhide hosted game three of the six games series, at Valley Strong Ballpark. With the series tied 1-1 the "Hide" fell short to the San Jose Giants three runs to zero. The game started quickly as the Giants zoomed into the 5th inning scoring the first run of the game. Centerfielder Druw Jones had two fantastic catches which stopped a few runs. Jacob Steinmetz had four strikeouts, in addition the Rawhide bullpen combined for 13 punchouts. In the seventh inning the Giants added two more runs to the ballgame to make it a 3-run game. The Rawhide bats tally two hits falling in game three of the series.

Game four of this six games series is at 5:30p.m at Valley Strong Ballpark.

