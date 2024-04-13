San Jose Wins Opening Week Series against Visalia
April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Visalia Rawhide News Release
VISALIA, CA- Rawhide drop second game of doubleheader falling to San Jose 4-3. Friday night's double header put The Visalia Rawhide at four wins and four losses in the season. In game one, Visalia scored the first run of the game in the second inning, it wasn't until the fourth inning where the Giants equalized the game. The game went into an extra 8th inning where the Giants sealed the game with one run. Cristofer Torin, Anderdson Rojas, Druw Jones combined for six hits. In game two of this double header the Giants took the lead once again with two runs in the first inning. The third inning came around, which led to the Rawhide adding another run. Unluckily, the Giants scored two runs in the sixth inning and so did the Rawhide but they felt short by one run.
The Visalia Rawhide will close out the series tomorrow night at 6:30pm at Valley Strong Ballpark.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from April 13, 2024
- Rawhide Drop Series Opener against San Jose - Visalia Rawhide
- Rawhide Capture First Home Win of 2024 - Visalia Rawhide
- San Jose Takes Game Three, Defeating Visalia 3-0 - Visalia Rawhide
- San Jose Wins Opening Week Series against Visalia - Visalia Rawhide
- Appearance Postponed - Meet Bluey and Bingo Night - Fresno Grizzlies
- Stockton Gets Walked off for First Time in 2024, Losing 4-3 - Stockton Ports
- Frustrating Friday For Fresno In 3-0 Setback To Inland Empire - Fresno Grizzlies
- Walk-off Winner for Quakes on Friday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Quakes Walk It off for Third Straight "W" - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.