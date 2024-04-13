San Jose Wins Opening Week Series against Visalia

April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA- Rawhide drop second game of doubleheader falling to San Jose 4-3. Friday night's double header put The Visalia Rawhide at four wins and four losses in the season. In game one, Visalia scored the first run of the game in the second inning, it wasn't until the fourth inning where the Giants equalized the game. The game went into an extra 8th inning where the Giants sealed the game with one run. Cristofer Torin, Anderdson Rojas, Druw Jones combined for six hits. In game two of this double header the Giants took the lead once again with two runs in the first inning. The third inning came around, which led to the Rawhide adding another run. Unluckily, the Giants scored two runs in the sixth inning and so did the Rawhide but they felt short by one run.

The Visalia Rawhide will close out the series tomorrow night at 6:30pm at Valley Strong Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.