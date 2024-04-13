Appearance Postponed - Meet Bluey and Bingo Night
April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Fresno Grizzlies News Release
In order to secure the best experience possible for our fans, this evening's appearance by Bluey and Bingo has been postponed due to inclement weather during the appearance time. This character appearance will be rescheduled in the coming days and we will update fans via social media when announced.
Tickets for tonight's game can be used for the rescheduled "Meet Bluey and Bingo Night" or for any 2024 Fresno Grizzlies game (excluding July 4). Tickets can be exchanged ahead of game day at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.
Tonight's game is still scheduled to be played as planned.
FAQ
Will the appearance be rescheduled?
Yes! We are working closely with our partners to reschedule "Meet Bluey and Bingo Night" and will update our fans when a new date is set!
What about my tickets?
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office for tickets to any game, including the rescheduled Meet Bluey and Bingo Night, during the 2024 Fresno Grizzlies season (excluding July 4).
Is tonight's game canceled?
Tonight's game is still scheduled to be played as planned. We will update our fans on social media if the situation changes.
