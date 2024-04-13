Rain Suspends Saturday's Game

April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Despite a lengthy rain delay on Saturday night at LoanMart Field, the Quakes' game against the Ports was suspended due to excessive rain.

The game paused at 7:34pm in the top half of the third inning, with Rancho up 2-0 and reliever Joseilyn Gonzalez working with two outs and a runner aboard.

Wilman Diaz slapped a two-run double down the left-field line in the last of the second, giving the Quakes the lead.

It lightly rained throughout the first two innings, but in the third, it went from light to heavy and the game was stopped.

Saturday's game will resume on Sunday at 2pm, with the Quakes and Ports finishing their nine-inning contest. At the conclusion of the first game, Sunday's originally scheduled game will follow, but it will be just a seven-inning contest.

The Quakes will throw right-hander Cam Day at some point on Sunday, with the Ports countering with Drew Conover.

VOUCHERS FOR ANY REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME WILL BE EMAILED OR UPLOADED TO YOUR DIGITAL QUAKES ACCOUNT, DUE TO TONIGHT'S SUSPENDED GAME. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT YOUR QUAKES REPRESENTATIVE.

Sunday will be our first U.S. Bank Youth Clinic, beginning at 10am, as local little leaguers will receive baseball instruction from Quakes' players and coaches. Game time is scheduled for 2pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

