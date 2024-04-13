Quakes Walk It off for Third Straight "W"

April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A throwing error in the bottom of the ninth inning helped the Quakes walk it off in front of a sold-out crown on Friday night, as they won their third straight game with a 4-3 victory over the Stockton Ports at LoanMart Field.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Stockton reliever Mark Avant (2-1) coaxed Jeral Perez into a grounder to third. Third baseman Luke Mann came home to get the first out of the inning, but catcher Cole Conn's attempt at a double play failed, as his throw sailed into right field, allowing Jake Gelof to score from second base and send more than 4,700 fans home happy.

Jorge Gonzalez (1-0) struck out four batters over the final two innings to net the win.

Gelof had two more RBIs to give him a team-high 12 through his first seven games.

Zyhir Hope doubled to lead off the ninth inning, extending his hitting streak to a team-high seven games to open the year.

Dodger right-hander Walker Buehler started and pitched two innings for the Quakes, falling short of the five innings which was the plan coming into Friday's game. With a runner on in the second, Stockton's Darlyn Montero hit a line drive that got a piece of Buehler's right hand. He would remain in the game and work through the second inning, allowing one run on a total of three hits. Buehler would not come out for the third however, ending his night after just 27 pitches.

The Quakes (4-3) will look for a series win on Saturday night, sending Carlos Duran (0-0) to the mound against Stockton's Franck De La Rosa at 6:30pm. 1,500 fans will take home a free jersey and everyone will enjoy post-game Fireworks thanks to Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.