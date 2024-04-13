Rawhide Drop Series Opener against San Jose

April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA- The Visalia Rawhide hosted the San Jose Giants, opening night at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Visalia Rawhide headed into this series with a 3-0 sweep against the Inland Empires 66ers. Left-Hand-Pitcher Rio Britton started the night tossing two shutout innings. Both teams combined for no runs in the first two innings until the top of the third inning. Britton was relieved by Junior Cerda who gave up four hits, five runs, and while striking out a batter. The four hits forced the Visalia Rawhide to make errors in the third inning the San Jose Giants took advantage and scored the 5 runs. The Hide ended the shutout in the 9th inning when Cristofer Torin hit a three run homerun. Despite the four runs the Rawhide fell short in the series opener against San Jose.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark. Dylan Carmouche is scheduled to start for the Giants, and Landon Sims is scheduled to take the bump.

