Frustrating Friday For Fresno In 3-0 Setback To Inland Empire

April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (5-2) were defeated by the Inland Empire 66ers (2-5) 3-0 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. An announced crowd of 8,293 fans were treated to an amazing promotional night, which included a replica jersey, a pitcher's duel and a post-game fireworks show. The attendance ranked first in the California League (by 3,544 people) and Single-A (by 1,694), while ending 17th overall in all of Minor League Baseball.

Inland Empire plated two runs in the top of the fourth and notched the last run of the evening in the seventh. Cristian Garcia smacked a double, bringing home Caleb Bartolero and Kevyn Castillo whacked a single, netting Anthony Scull. Finally, Joe Redfield laced a triple and came in to score on a Fresno fielding error. The 66ers offense provided eight hits with seven different batters yielding at least one knock. On the Grizzlies side, Jason Hinchman was not retired, reaching base four times (two walks, one single and one HBP). Jake Snider mashed a double and walked once. Andy Perez extended his hit streak to seven games to open the 2024 campaign.

Fresno starter Jack Mahoney (1-1) took the tough-luck loss after surrendering two runs over five and one-third innings of work. Mahoney allowed five hits and two walks while fanning three. The bullpen trio of Stu Flesland III, Collin Baumgartner and Welinton Herrera punched out seven batters over three and two-thirds frames. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out double-digit batters in six of their first seven games this season (10, 5x and 13). Overall, Fresno arms have fanned 68 total batters in 2024.

Inland Empire righty Logan Britt (1-0) earned the win after five and one-third shutout innings. Britt gave up three hits and one walk overall. Cam Tullar relished his first hold of the year after one and two-thirds scoreless frames. Chris Barraza secured his first save after two innings of action, striking out three. The squads continue their series Saturday night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Jason Hinchman (1-1, 2 BB, HBP)

- LF Jake Snider (1-3, 2B, BB)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- 66ers Pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

- 1B Cristian Garcia (2-4, 2B, RBI)

- CF Joe Redfield (1-4, 3B, R)

On Deck:

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Inland Empire 66ers at Fresno Grizzlies

Inland Empire LHP Francis Texido (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (0-0, 4.50)

On That Fres-Notes:

Grizzlies' shortstop Braylen Wimmer made an unbelievable web gem play in the top of the second.

The Grizzlies' dropped to 4-2 when wearing the Growers uniforms the past four seasons. Notably, Zac Veen recorded the only cycle by a Grizzlies player at home during one of these Growers' games. With their rich history of success as the Growers, the team hopes to continue this trend and make their mark as they pay homage to their agricultural roots.

