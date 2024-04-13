Rawhide Capture First Home Win of 2024
April 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Visalia Rawhide News Release
VISALIA, CA-After trailing from two runs in the 2nd inning the bats started to heat up for Rawhide in the 5thinning. After a scoreless 7th inning, the Rawhide maintained the three run lead. During the top of the 8th inning the San Jose Giants added another run cutting the lead to a 5-3 deficit. Cristofer Torin hit a rocketing two-run triple and increased the Visalia Rawhide's score 8-3.The Visalia Rawhide recorded nine hits, eights runs, and only one error. The Rawhide captured their fourth win of the season at Valley Strong Ballpark.
The Visalia Rawhide will host game number 3 in this 6 games series here at Valley Strong Ballpark at 6:30pm.
