San Diego Wave FC Defeats Santa Fe FC 2-0 in Concacaf W Champions Cup at Estadio Rommel Fernández

August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PANAMA CITY - San Diego Wave FC defeated Santa Fe FC 2-0 in the first group stage match of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama. The W Champions Cup is the sole pathway for teams to qualify for a spot in the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, scheduled for January and February 2026.

San Diego immediately began the night on the front foot, with María Sánchez tallying the first-ever club goal in Concacaf play only 82 seconds into the match. Alex Morgan played a cross into the box that Santa Fe's goalkeeper Yenith Bailey fumbled, allowing Sánchez to pounce and secure the first goal of the night.

The Wave doubled the lead in the 63rd minute when defender Hanna Lundkvist sent a cross to the far post. The ball was placed perfectly to Kristen McNabb who sent a header into the back of the net to secure all three points for the visiting side.

Next on the schedule: San Diego returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24 to host Angel City FC for the club's Olympic Welcome Back and annual Rivalry Match, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The first 15,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of defender and USWNT Gold Medalist Naomi Girma. The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT and tickets are available here.

Notes:

Defender Kristen McNabb scored her first goal for San Diego since June 17, 2023.

Defender Hanna Lundkvist recorded her first Wave FC assist since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season.

Forward María Sánchez secured her second goal of the season just 82 seconds into the match. The Mexican international, who signed with San Diego on April 20, scored her first goal on July 20 against Bay FC in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup.

Midfielder Melanie Barcenas earned her first start of the season. The local San Diego product and 16-year-old last appeared for the Wave on Aug. 1 as a second-half substitute and earned first start since June 28, 2023.

Tonight marked the first match with Landon Donovan since being named interim head coach on Friday, Aug. 16.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (CAN) and midfielder Emily van Egmond (AUS) returned to the lineup for the first time since representing their countries at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 2:0 Santa Fe FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Sánchez (Morgan) 2'

SD - McNabb (Lundkvist) 63'

Misconduct Summary:

SF - Onodera (Caution) 65'

SD - Lundkvist (Caution) 75'

SD - Jakobsson (Caution) 78'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D Westphal, D McNabb, D Wesley (Jones 66'), D Lundkvist, M Doniak, M van Egmond, M Barcenas (Ali 73'), F Jakobsson, F Morgan © (Bennett 76'), F Sánchez

Subs not used: GK Beall, GK Messner, M Colaprico

Santa Fe FC: GK Bailey ©, D Hernandez (Pinzon 60'), D Delgado, D Murillo, D Jurado, M Gonzalez, M Lee (Madrid 74'), M Largo (Guevara 84'), F Marquez (Vallejos 74'), F Onodera (Rojas 84'), F Rivas

Subs not used: Canto, Magallon, Tejera, Lopez, Santos, Tejada, Serna

Stats Summary: SD / SF

Shots: 11 / 6

Shots on Target: 6 / 1

Corners: 8 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 12

Offsides: 3 / 1

Possession: 54% / 46%

