NC Courage Waives Temporary Contracts of Defenders Victoria Haugen and Maya McCutcheon
August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has waived the temporary contracts of defenders Victoria Haugen and Maya McCutcheon, as announced by the club on Monday. The two were on National Team replacement contracts to fill roster spots for Olympic athletes while away representing their respective countries.
McCutcheon and Haugen have been with the Courage since preseason camp and have been integral to the team training environment. They will be invited to stay with the team in a training role but will be free to explore other professional opportunities.
The Courage roster now stands at 26 active players plus one on injured reserve, one on maternity leave, and two loaned out.
