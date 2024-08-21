Gotham FC Trades Defender Maycee Bell to North Carolina in Exchange for Allocation Money and Intra-League Transfer Funds

August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club has traded defender Maycee Bell to the North Carolina Courage in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money as well as $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds, in which the intra-league transfer fund amount is subject to increase further per performance-based add-ons.

"I would like to thank Gotham FC for giving me the opportunity to play professionally and my teammates for allowing me to learn from them," said Bell. "I will miss all of the relationships I was able to form. My next chapter is in front of me, and I am excited to continue learning and growing into the player I know I can be."

Bell made her professional debut with Gotham FC on April 20 against the Washington Spirit. Since then, the defender has appeared in eight regular-season games and earned three starts, recording 289 minutes, nine tackles won and one goal. Her first professional goal was a game winner over San Diego Wave FC in stoppage time.

"We are truly grateful for Maycee's contributions to the club this season and for her to start her professional career with us," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "We wish her the best in her next chapter."

In the 2024 NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup, Bell appeared in all four games for the club in the tournament, including the 1-0 semifinal win over Angel City FC.

The club selected the Wichita, Kansas native as the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from the University of North Carolina.

