Kansas City Current Signs South African Forward Hildah Magaia on Loan from Liga MX Femenil Club Mazatlán

August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Current announced the signing of South African forward Hildah Magaia on loan for a fee from Mazatlán of the Liga MX Femenil Wednesday. Magaia's loan lasts through the 2024 season, but Kansas City can acquire her rights on a permanent basis at the conclusion of the loan.

"Kansas City is such a great place for football," said Magaia. "I am eager to play in the NWSL and against some of the greatest players in the world."

The 29-year-old forward has been crucially important for the South African National Team, earning the affectionate nickname "Breadwinner" among fans because of her proficient goal-scoring ability. Magaia scored South Africa's second-ever FIFA World Cup goal in 2023 against Sweden before scoring in South Africa's upset win over Italy on the final day of group stage play, clinching a spot in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in South Africa's history.

Magaia earned player of the tournament in the 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship, hoisting the trophy with Banyana Banyana after scoring the most goals of the competition. In the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Magaia received the Golden Boot award, scoring both goals in the championship victory over Morocco as South Africa secured their first-ever WAFCON title.

"We have been watching Hildah play for some time and we're very happy that we can bring her to Kansas City now," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We feel that she can be a great part of this team going forward."

Magaia made her mark on South African club soccer while she was a student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), juggling professional soccer with education by studying for tests weeks in advance. She guided the TUT Ladies squad to top-flight promotion in 2018, earning the Sasol League's Diski Queen Award, equivalent to the Most Valuable Player.

With freshly promoted TUT Ladies, Magaia scored 36 goals during the 2019-20 SAFA Women's League season, tied for the league's Golden Boot. She then signed with Swedish club Morön BK, scoring five goals in her first four games with the team, before signing with South Korean top-flight squad Sejong Sportstoto in 2022.

In 2023, Magaia scored a team-high nine goals in 21 appearances for Sejong Sportstoto, starting 16 matches. She joined Liga MX Femenil club Mazatlan in January 2024 and scored four goals for the team during the 2023-2024 Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament. Her successes on and off the pitch yielded her a spot on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 List in 2024.

Kansas City will resume NWSL regular season play Saturday, August 25 against the Washington Spirit at 11 a.m. CT in Washington, D.C. The match will be broadcast on KMCI, 38 The Spot and CBS Sports Network. KC area fans can listen to the match on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English or Spanish.

