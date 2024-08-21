Racing Louisville Trades for Olympic Gold Medalist, NWSL Champion Beckie

August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

An Olympic gold medalist and NWSL champion is coming to Louisville.

Racing Louisville acquired Canadian national team forward Janine Beckie in a trade with the Portland Thorns, the clubs announced Wednesday. In turn, Beckie signed a two-year contract extension with Racing through the 2026 season.

In exchange, Portland landed rookie forward Reilyn Turner.

"We are prioritizing NWSL experience and a winning history as we add to our team," said Racing general manager Ryan Dell. "It is always a difficult decision to trade a player, especially a young talent like Reilyn. We are intent on building a team that can make a serious pursuit of a playoff spot, and we know Janine will help us immensely in that effort. Her combination of playmaking ability and locker room leadership makes us a better squad."

"I'm really grateful and excited to be joining Racing!" Beckie said. "I'm honored to have an opportunity to bring my leadership and experience to an incredibly talented group of players. It is a club that aligns so well with my aspirations and values as a player and person, and I am really looking forward to making a lasting impact on the field and off in the Louisville community. I can't wait to play in front of the incredible fans at Lynn Family Stadium and look forward to many incredible moments with Racing. See you all soon!"

"Janine has a winning mentality and is someone we've paid close attention to for a long time," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "We can't wait for her to get here and continue to move us forward as we make a playoff push in the last half of the season. Her experiences are incredibly valuable to our group and what we're trying to build here."

Beckie, who just celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, is one of the most decorated players to sign with Racing in the club's young history. She won a gold medal with Canada at the 2020 Olympics, which were played in 2021 due to COVID-19, and claimed a bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. She's played in two FIFA Women's World Cups. In 2022, Beckie won the NWSL championship with Portland. She won two FA Cups and two League Cups in England with Manchester City.

The winger has made 109 appearances for the Canadian national team, tallying 36 goals and 17 assists. Over multiple seasons with the NWSL's Houston Dash, Portland Thorns and the club now known as NJ/NY Gotham FC, Beckie rang up eight goals and seven assists in 86 games.

At Manchester City, Beckie had 12 goals and 12 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions, including six goals and an assist in eight UEFA Women's Champions League games. Her eight assists in the 2019-20 season tied for the most in England's Women's Super League. She helped Man City reach its first UWCL quarterfinal in 2021.

Beckie will arrive in Louisville on Thursday.

Turner, 21, was Racing's first-round pick in this year's NWSL Draft, going sixth overall. The UCLA product had five goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for Racing. The trade moves the California native back to the West Coast.

An accomplished collegiate player, Turner was an All-American and national champion for the Bruins. She was the first player in UCLA's storied program history to be named Pac-12 Forward of the Year.

"Louisville will always hold a special place in my heart," Turner said. "I will remember this place forever as the city where my professional career started and a place that made a cross-country move feel like my new home. I am beyond grateful to have been surrounded by such an amazing group of women who have become my closest friends. I am thankful to my coaches and all the staff at Louisville who have been supportive the whole way, and I leave this place with a full heart and many great memories that I will never forget. Thank you to the Racing fans for cheering me on and welcoming me with open arms. I will miss all of you."

"We are so grateful for all of Reilyn's contributions in this short time, both on and off the field," Yanez said. "We are wishing her all the best!"

