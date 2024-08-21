Portland Thorns FC Acquire Forward Reilyn Turner

August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have acquired forward Reilyn Turner from Racing Louisville in exchange for forward Janine Beckie.

We are incredibly grateful for the time Janine spent with us in Portland, from the moment she arrived she fully embraced what it means to be a member of this club and this community, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. Not only is Janine a top player, but she's a top human who makes everyone around her better. Her impact to this club and this city will not be forgotten. We wish her nothing but the best and look forward to seeing what she does in Louisville.

Reilyn is an exciting young prospect who has adapted well to the league. She has proven that she can score goals at this level, and will help bolster our attack, LeBlanc said. We are excited for her to continue to grow and find success as a member of the Thorns.

Turner, 21, was selected sixth overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville, and has since scored four goals and assisted in additional two in 16 matches played. Turner scored her first professional goal on April 20 in a 5-1 victory over the Utah Royals. Additionally, Turner scored against the Orlando Pride during the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Before being drafted by Louisville, Turner spent four years as a Bruin at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she helped the school win its second-ever NCAA Championship, lifting the trophy in 2022. Throughout her time at UCLA, Turner scored 42 goals in 79 games, while also recording 15 assists. During her senior year she recorded 10 goals and six assists, leading to her being named the 2023 PAC-12 Forward of the Year, the first in UCLA history to do so. Turner joins midfielder Jessie Fleming as the second UCLA Bruin on the current Portland Thorns' roster.

Beckie leaves Portland after three seasons with the Thorns, having joined the Club ahead of the 2022 season. In her first year with the Thorns Beckie contributed two assists in 19 matches during the regular-season, helping the team lift the 2022 NWSL Championship trophy. Overall, Beckie has recorded three goals and four assists in 35 matches for the Thorns.

The Portland Thorns return to regular-season play on Saturday, August 24 at Red Bull Arena against Gotham FC, and are set to be back at Providence Park on Saturday, Saturday, August 30 to host Bay FC at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

