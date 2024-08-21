Kansas City Current Transfers Lauren to Atlético de Madrid

August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has sent defender Lauren to Atlético de Madrid via a free transfer. The Current will receive additional compensation as part of any future transfer of the Brazilian international.

Lauren Eduarda Leal Costa, known simply as Lauren, joined the Current in July 2023 after making her FIFA World Cup debut with Brazil. She played two games with her home country in Australia and has 19 caps with her national team. Most recently she was named as an alternate to Brazil's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics and ended up playing in five games, starting four, on the way to a Silver Medal.

Lauren leaves the Current with five appearances and two starts. In June she became the 16th different player to score a goal for the club this season.

Following the Olympic break, the Current return to regular season play this week, traveling to the Capitol to face the Washington Spirit August 25 for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on CBS. The next home game is September 7 when Kansas City welcomes the Utah Royals to CPKC Stadium for the first time.

