NC Courage Acquires Defender Maycee Bell from Gotham FC

August 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Defender Maycee Bell with NJ/NY Gotham FC

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports) Defender Maycee Bell with NJ/NY Gotham FC(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has acquired rookie defender Maycee Bell via trade from NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money and $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds, the teams jointly announced Wednesday. Bell signed a guaranteed contract through the 2026 season in February.

Gotham drafted Bell in the first round of the 2024 NWSL Draft (14th overall) after a stellar college career at the University of North Carolina, making her professional debut as a substitute in the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup. She has since made eight regular-season appearances as a rookie, playing 289 minutes. She's scored one goal, won nine tackles and 25 duels. The defender's first professional goal was a 99' game-winner against the San Diego Wave.

"I'm extremely excited to be back in a familiar area with familiar people. Having lived in this area throughout college, it's nice to be back home. I am thankful that the Courage made this possible and I look forward to working hard to bring value to this great organization," Bell said.

"We are really excited for Maycee to join our team and club. She's had valuable pro experience this year and knows how our staff and club operate. I was fortunate to work with her in our academy and she trained with us during her time at UNC. I know she is eager to get here and be a part of our environment. She's extremely athletic and has continuously developed over the years in all phases of the game. She is entering a familiar environment, which is extremely important and will work - as all our players do - to improve every day. I look forward to our club and supporters welcoming Maycee to the Courage," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

Across five seasons with the Tar Heels, Bell made 107 appearances, playing 7,646 minutes and scoring nine goals, while adding five assists. The Wichita, Kansas, native was a co-captain of the team in her redshirt senior season and was named Second Team All-American, two-time First Team All-ACC, Second Team All-ACC, ACC All-Freshman Team and ACC Freshman of the Year throughout her career.

The Courage roster now stands at 26 active players plus one on injured reserve, one on maternity leave, and two loaned out.

The North Carolina Courage returns to NWSL action this Sunday, August 25, visiting Seattle Reign FC for a 10 p.m. ET (7 PT) kickoff at Lumen Field. The match will air on ESPN2.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.