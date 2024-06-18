San Diego Wave FC Announce Multi-Year Partnership with LaCroix

June 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today a multi-year partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) as the first-ever back of training kit partner.

As San Diego Wave is reshaping the women's fútbol landscape, LaCroix Sparkling Water has dedicated itself to the practice of health and nutrition and maintains that honored position throughout the U.S. and North America. LaCroix and San Diego Wave FC are joining forces to continue to champion women's sports and community engagement while keeping their commitment and holding true to their responsibility that a healthy mind, body, and nutrition cannot be instilled too early in the lives of children.

"We are delighted to add another redefining national brand as a partner with LaCroix Sparking Water becoming the official sparking water of Wave FC," said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis. "LaCroix aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and community engagement here in San Diego. This partnership not only highlights LaCroix's dedication to partnering with fellow industry leaders but also our shared mission to inspire healthier futures both on and off the pitch."

San Diego Wave FC boasts a roster of exceptional talent, including several players who have received the prestigious honor of representing their countries on the world stage at the Olympics and World Cup. In less than three years, Wave FC has bolstered onto the professional soccer landscape, earning the 2023 NWSL Shield, which is awarded to the team with the most wins in the regular season.

"We are excited to partner with San Diego Wave FC and support their mission of promoting women's sports and empowering young athletes. LaCroix advocates the power of sports to unite communities and inspire positive change, and we are proud to stand alongside San Diego Wave FC in this mission," stated a LaCroix spokesperson.

In addition to being on the back of the Wave FC training kits, LaCroix will partner with the Wave for the club's Festival de Fútbol Femenil, providing aspiring young girls with opportunities to showcase their talents and pursue their soccer dreams in a first-class girls-only soccer tournament. The partnership will also include marquee broadcast marketing assets, ensuring maximum visibility for LaCroix.

For more information please visit SanDiegoWaveFC.com and LaCroixWater.com.

