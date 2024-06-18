Bay FC to Honor Juneteenth on Saturday, June 22

June 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), will honor the Juneteenth holiday at the club's home match on Saturday, June 22 as the team takes on interstate rival Angel City FC at 7 p.m. PDT at PayPal Park.

"Being able to provide an inclusive environment where we observe and honor all cultures is something we are proud to do as a Club," said CEO Brady Stewart. "At Saturday's game to recognize Juneteenth we're excited to expand the fan experience even more with Juneteenth focused educational information and cultural celebrations throughout the evening at our FanFest pregame, halftime, and more. We hope fans come and enjoy the entire experience and cheer on our fans as we take on Angel City."

Juneteenth Heritage Night, presented by Sutter Health, will showcase Black-owned small businesses and Black community members through:

- A Juneteenth Pennant Giveaway Presented by Sutter Health: The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Juneteenth pennant, designed by Jackie Brown, a Bay Area local Black and Filipino artist who expertly blended the Juneteenth flag with Bay FC and Angel City FC's logos to pay homage to the holiday and the match.

- The History Behind Juneteenth: Fans can head to the Spirit Station in the FanFest area pre-match to further educate themselves via trivia questions on the history of the Juneteenth holiday and through ongoing videoboard features throughout the evening.

- FanFest : In the FanFest area fans can compete to win a Bay FC soccer ball and merchandise gift card by competing in Sutter Health's Never Stop Juggling Contest. The FanFest stage will also feature Black artists and influential community members throughout pregame.

- Lift Every Voice and Sing Performance: Bay Area singer and musician August Lee Stevens will be singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

- National Anthem: The National Anthem will be performed by 17-year-old Oakland native saxophone player, Ayo Brame.

- Halftime Performance: Bay FC fans can listen to a performance celebrating Juneteenth at halftime.

- Local Black Community Members and Organization Recognitions: Bay FC will recognize influential Black community members of the Bay Area throughout the match on the videoboard.

- Item of the Match: Fans who wish to commemorate the evening can purchase the NWSL Juneteenth T-shirt hand-designed by queer visual artist Sophia Yeshi, whose colorful and bold work amplifies black women, women of color and folks in the LGBTQIA+ community. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Black Women's Player Collective.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

