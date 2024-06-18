Angel City Football Club and Once Upon a Farm Partner to Promote Accessible Healthy Eating for Families and Kids

June 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) and Once Upon a Farm, the leading childhood nutrition company co-founded by ACFC investor, actress and philanthropist Jennifer Garner, announce their multi-year partnership aimed at promoting accessible, healthy eating for families and kids. As Once Upon a Farm's debut sports sponsorship, the brand will serve as the club's exclusive Healthy Kids Snacks Partner and Team Level Partner.

Once Upon a Farm, makers of organic, crave-worthy snacks and meals for kids of all ages, is committed to health and nutrition for families, which aligns with ACFC's vision of enriching community well-being. As co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Once Upon a Farm, Garner's passion for aligning the brand with Angel City's values has been instrumental in forming this alliance, enhanced by Once Upon a Farm's retail partnership with back-of-jersey sponsor Sprouts Farmers Market.

ACFC and Once Upon a Farm will dedicate 10% of their partnership efforts to expand female and gender-expansive athletes' access to soccer programming. Once Upon a Farm also pledges to supply Angel City's young athletes with wholesome, nutritious products throughout their sporting seasons.

Features of the partnership include:

A multi-year Team Level Partnership starting in July 2024.

Once Upon a Farm will be the presenting partner of ACFC's "Rising Stars" content series that will return in 2025.

Distribution of Once Upon a Farm nutritious snacks at ACFC youth program gatherings.

Ownership of the "When We Win" promotion on game days.

Involvement in ball kid escort activities and Fan Fest/Street Fair activations.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Once Upon a Farm, a company that not only shares our passion for the community but also personifies the spirit of healthy living for the next generation," said Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and President of ACFC. "Welcoming our wonderful investor and friend Jennifer Garner and her products to the business side of Angel City underscores our commitment to elevating the game and enriching the lives of our fans and players."

"As one of Angel City's early investors and biggest fans, l am proud of their mission to support healthy lifestyles for families and young athletes, which is an important foundation pillar at Once Upon a Farm," shared Jennifer Garner. "Aligning these two powerful - and fun! - teams is a dream, and I'm excited to support their joint efforts in advancing youth soccer and wellness to raise a healthier generation - ready to play, learn and take the world by storm."

