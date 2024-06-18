OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

June 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







Texas League baseball starts off this week as the Wichita Wind Surge do battle with the Akansas Travelers at 1:05 pm on Tuesday. The rest of the Tuesday schedule is an all-baseball affair with 15 games on the day. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer serves up a treat as all 13 matches on the schedule are being streamed for free on AppleTV. Among the highlights are points-leader Inter Miami at home against the Columbus Crew at 7:30 pm and NYCFC in LA to take on the Galaxy at 10:30 pm.

Thursday begins with a day baseball doubleheader with the American Association's Lake Country DockHounds against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 1:30 pm and at 3:30 pm we get the Danville Otterbots and Bristol State Liners in some Appalachian League action. That night, the Ottawa RedBlacks meet the Montreal Alouettes in a Canadian Football League battle at 7:30 pm.

Friday is home to a couple of Women's National Basketball Association tilts, with Indiana at Atlanta at 7:30 pm and Connecticut at Las Vegas at 10 pm. The CFL kicks off at 8:30 pm with the BC Lions meeting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and don't forget another heaping helping of baseball with 14 games on the schedule.

Saturday opens the day on the court with three basketball games that afternoon. The Big3 gets it going at 1 pm on CBS with their Tampa Showcase, followed by a couple of East Coast Basketball League playoff games. The Petersburg(VA) Cavaliers meet the DC Heat at 2 pm and the Carolina Thunder and Charlotte Tribe do battle at 5 pm. The winners will advance to the ECBL Final. On the indoor football front, 11 games fill the night on Saturday, starting with the Arena Football League's Washington Wolfpack and SW Kansas Storm at 6 and wrapping up with a 10:30 pm matchup between the San Diego Strike Force and Tucson Sugar Skulls in the Indoor Football League. On the diamond, 15 games will be available including a California League matchup between the Lake Elsinore Storm and Visalia Rawhide at 9:30 pm.

Soccer takes center stage on Sunday with seven matches on the slate. At 4 pm, the National Women's Soccer League battle between the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current can be found on both Golazo! and NWSL+. Soccer wraps up at 10:00 pm as LAFC 2 meets The Town FC in MLS NEXT Pro play. The IFL and Major League Rugby provide heavy schedules on Saturday, but each reserve a Sunday matchup as well. In MLR, the San Diego Legion take on the Houston SaberCats at 6 pm, and at 6:05 pm, the Northern Arizona Wranglers host the San Antonio Gunslingers in the IFL. The baseball day gets going at 1:05 pm with a New York matchup as the Rochester Red Wings meet the Syracuse Mets in the International League.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, June 18

1:05 pm TEX: Wichita Wind Surge @ Arkansas Travelers MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Greenville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:05 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:15 pm SL: Montgomery Biscuits @ Birmingham Barons MiLB

7:30 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV



Wednesday, June 19

2:07 pm IL: Toledo Mud Hens @ St. Paul Saints MiLB

6:30 pm EL: Hartford Yard Goats @ Harrisburg Senators MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Greenville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm NISA: Maryland Bobcats v Savannah Clovers NISA+

7:05 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm MLS: Charlotte FC v Orlando City SC AppleTV

7:30 pm MLS: D.C. United v Atlanta United AppleTV

7:30 pm MLS: Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew AppleTV

7:30 pm MLS: CF Montreal v New York Red Bulls AppleTV

7:30 pm IL: Durham Bulls @ Nashville Sounds Stadium

7:30 pm AA: Gary SouthShore Rail Cats @ Winniupeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm MLS: Toronto FC v Nashville SC AppleTV

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:45 pm MLS: FC Cincinnati v Philadelphia Union AppleTV

8:02 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm MLS: Austin FC v LAFC AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: FC Dallas v Minnesota United AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: Houston Dynamo v Seattle Sounders AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: Sporting Kansas City v Real Salt Lake AppleTV

8:30 pm MLS: St. Louis CITY v Colorado Rapids AppleTV

10:30 pm MLS: LA Galaxy v NYCFC AppleTV

10:30 pm MLS: San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers AppleTV



Thursday, June 20

1:30 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

3:30 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Bristol State Liners APPY

6:30 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:30 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm SAL: Bowling Green Hot Rods @ Hickory Crawdads MiLB

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm CFL: Ottawa Redblacks @ Montreal Alouettes CFL+

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:00 pm IL: Toledo Mud Hens @ St. Paul Saints Stadium

8:05 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

10:05 pm CAL: San Jose Giants @ Modesto Nuts MiLB



Friday, June 21

6:30 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Tri-State Caol Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:05 pm EL: Altoona Curve @ Bowie BaySox MiLB

7:30 pm WNBA: Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream Ion

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

8:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm CFL: BC Lions @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers CFL+

10:00 pm WNBA: Connecticut Sun @ Las Vegas Aces Ion



Saturday, June 22

1:00 pm BIG 3: Tampa, FL CBS

2:00 pm ECBL: Petersburg Cavaliers v DC Heat YouTube

5:00 pm ECBL: Carolina Thunder v Charlotte Tribe YouTube

5:00 pm NISA: Savannah Clovers v Michigan Stars NISA+

6:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

6:00 pm AFL: Washington Wolfpack @ SW Kansas Storm AFL Live

6:35 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm MLR: Anthem Rugby Carolina v Chicago Hounds TRN

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm NISA: Maryland Bobcats v Georgia FC NISA+

7:00 pm AFL: Orlando Predators @ Wichita Regulators AFL Live

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:05 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

7:05 pm IFL: Massachusetts Pirates @ Jacksonville Sharks YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

7:30 pm MLS: DC United v Houston Dynamo AppleTV

7:30 pm NWSL: Houston Dash v San Diego Wave Ion

7:30 pm MLS: New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC AppleTV

7:30 pm AA: Lake Country Dock Hounds @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm MLR: Miami Sharks v Old Glory DC TRN

7:30 pm AFL: West Texas Desert Hawks @ Salina Liberty AFL Live

8:00 pm AFL: Albany Firebirds @ Billings Outlaws AFL Live

8:05 pm IFL: Bay Area Panthers @ Duke City Gladiators YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Green Bay Blizzard @ Quad City Steamwheelers YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Sioux Falls Storm @ Frisco Fighters YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Tulsa Oilers @ Iowa Barnstormers YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

9:30 pm CAL: Lake Elsinore Storm v Visalia Rawhide MiLB

9:05 pm IFL: Arizona Rattlers @ Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Tucson Sugar Skulls YouTube

10:00 pm NWSL: Bay City FC v Angel City FC Ion

10:00 pm NISA: Los Angeles Force v Capo FC NISA+

10:00 pm MLR: Seattle Seawolves v RFC Los Angeles TRN

10:00 pm MLR: Utah Warriors v Dallas Jackals TRN



Sunday, June 23

1:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

1:05 pm IL: Rochester Red Wings @ Syracuse Mets MiLB Stadium

2:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

2:00 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Gary SouthShore Railcats @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

2:06 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

4:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

4:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

4:00 pm NWSL: Portland Thorns v Kansas City Current Golazo! NWSL+

4:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ West Virginia Bears MLBDL

4:05 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

5:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

5:30 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

5:30 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

5:30 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Bristol State Liners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Danville Otterbots APPY

6:00 pm MLSNP: New England Revolution II v Crown Legacy FC YouTube

6:00 pm NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Chicago Red Stars NWSL+

6:00 pm NWSL: Seattle Reign v Racing Louisville NWSL+

6:00 pm MLR: San Diego Legion v Houston Sabercats TRN

6:05 pm IFL: San Antonio Gunslingers @ Northern Arizona Wranglers YouTube

8:00 pm MLSNP: Houston Dynamo 2 v Colorado Rapids 2 YouTube

9:05 pm NISA: Arizona Monsoon v Irvine Zeta NISA+

10:00 pm MLSNP: LAFC 2 v The Town FC YouTube



• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.